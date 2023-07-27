x
Auburn

Woman killed in Auburn single-vehicle accident

CHP says the 70-year-old woman was speeding when she hit a curve in the road. The vehicle went airborne, hit a tree and overturned

AUBURN, Calif. — A woman died Thursday afternoon after hitting a tree and overturning in Auburn.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 p.m. on Bell Road near Blue Heron Court.

CHP says the 70-year-old woman was speeding when she hit a curve in the road. The vehicle went airborne, hit a tree and overturned.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

