Woman killed in Auburn single-vehicle accident

AUBURN, Calif. — A woman died Thursday afternoon after hitting a tree and overturning in Auburn.
According to California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 p.m. on Bell Road near Blue Heron Court.
CHP says the 70-year-old woman was speeding when she hit a curve in the road. The vehicle went airborne, hit a tree and overturned.
The woman died from her injuries at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
