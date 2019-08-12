AUBURN, Calif. — One woman was killed and another woman was left with serious injuries after a three-car collision near Auburn on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:12 p.m. on Highway 49. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Lexus southbound at a high rate of speed. Witness reported sparks shooting from the back of the vehicle, CHP officials say.

As the woman in the Lexus approached Joeger Road, she swerved into northbound lanes, colliding with a woman driving a Hyundai, CHP officials say. The force from the collision pushed the Lexus back into the southbound lanes of Highway 49, and it collided with a Toyota.

The 55-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle during the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman in the Hyundai was taken to an area hospital with major injuries, according to CHP.

Officers have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Northbound lanes of Highway 49 between Florence Lane and Bell Street were closed for three hours as officers investigated the scene of the collision. All lanes have since been re-opened.

