Auburn

No injuries after FedEx truck crashes into Auburn home

It's not clear how the crash happened or the events leading up to the crash.

AUBURN, Calif. — No one was injured after a FedEx truck crashed into a home in Auburn Monday.

The crash happened near Grove Court and Mount Vernon Road, according to the Auburn Police Department

“Our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of the driver involved in this incident and we are relieved that no serious injuries were sustained. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they review the circumstances behind this event," a spokesperson for FedEx told ABC10.

Credit: Auburn Police Department

