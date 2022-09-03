Deputies find 50,000 fentanyl pills during Placer County traffic stop

Officers credit Placer County Sheriff K-9 Ruger for making the discovery Monday.

AUBURN, Calif. — Nearly 50,000 fentanyl pills are off the streets after a traffic stop led to the discovery Monday, Placer County Sheriff's Deputies said.

At 1:35 p.m. Monday, deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a car on eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. Sheriff K-9 Ruger, trained in narcotics detection, alerted his handler to the driver's side of the car.

After searching, deputies say they found five aluminum foil-linked packages vacuum sealed with plastic.

Parts of the packages exposed blue-green M30 tablets, commonly known as "fentanyl pills," deputies said.

Each bag contained around 10,000 pills, amounting to 50,000 pills in total.

A search of the entire car and suspects also led deputies to just over $1,000 in cash and four cell phones, authorities said.

The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession and sale of narcotics.