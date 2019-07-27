AUBURN, California — Update: 6:35 p.m.

Firefighters have reached 100 percent containment on the Meyer Fire that was burning near CA-49 in the Auburn area.

According to Cal Fire NEU, one home ended up having minor damage.

While the fire is contained, the crews will be continuing their work to make sure all the hot spots are out.

All evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted.

Cal Fire NEU advises people to drive carefully in the area because firefighters will be continuing to work in the area.

Update: 5:00 p.m.

In an update from the Nevada County Sheriff's office, they said Cal Fire units will stay in the area for several hours for mop up operations.

According to Cal Fire NEU, the fire is at 3 acres and holding at 60 percent containment.

Road closures for Streeter Road are still in effect with a closure ranging from Sara Court to Tundra Road.

Evacuation warnings for those people living in that area are still in effect.

People are advised to stay out of the area while crews are working.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

Cal Fire crews working on the Meyer Fire burning near CA-49 in the Auburn area.

Cal Fire NEU

Update: 4:30 p.m.

In an updated from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, all evacuation advisories have been lifted.

The sheriff's office is advising people to be aware of fire equipment in the area and possible road closures as they return home.

Original Story:

Several road closures are in effect as Cal Fire crews work on a fire near Highway 49 in Auburn.

The fire, reported to be three acres and about 20 percent contained, started around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire Capt. Nick Salas.

Salas said several homes were evacuated when structures were threatened, but that danger has passed. Regardless, people will not yet be allowed to return to their homes.

Closures in effect:

Streeter Road to Sara Court is closed

Tundra Rd is closed

Drivers heading north on Highway 49 will likely be affected. If you're traveling in that area, use caution and check out the Waze map below for alternate routes.

