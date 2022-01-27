Foresthill Bridge in Auburn closed as HAZMAT team investigates Hydrogen Sulfide found in vehicle

California Highway Patrol in Auburn say they closed the bridge over a parked car potentially containing hazardous materials. There is no estimated time of reopening.

AUBURN, Calif. — A Roseville HAZMAT team and police were sent to Foresthill Bridge because of a parked vehicle with possibly hazardous material inside.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said Hydrogen Sulfide was found inside a vehicle. It has since been decontaminated along with all the crews who responded to the incident.

The bridge's eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed temporarily as police clear the scene, according to California Highway Patrol's Auburn division.

Traffic enforcement advised drivers to use alternative routes. Cal Fire said resources are expected to remain on scene for about an hour.

Foresthill Road and Old Foresthill Road is temporarily closed to eastbound and westbound traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening right now. #TrafficAlert #PCSO pic.twitter.com/dYVHVOWSDe — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 27, 2022

