Foresthill Bridge in Auburn closed as HAZMAT team investigates Hydrogen Sulfide found in vehicle

AUBURN, Calif. — A Roseville HAZMAT team and police were sent to Foresthill Bridge because of a parked vehicle with possibly hazardous material inside.
Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said Hydrogen Sulfide was found inside a vehicle. It has since been decontaminated along with all the crews who responded to the incident.
The bridge's eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed temporarily as police clear the scene, according to California Highway Patrol's Auburn division.
Traffic enforcement advised drivers to use alternative routes. Cal Fire said resources are expected to remain on scene for about an hour.
