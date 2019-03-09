AUBURN, California — The Gold Country Fair nears its opening date of the 130th celebration of agriculture, history, and culture of the Placer County area.

What is at the fair?

In addition to keeping traditions alive, the Gold Country Fair could be starting a new tradition with a cornhole tournament.

The California Cornhole Association said they are excited to be putting on the event at the fair. There will be a tournament for advanced and beginner cornhole players. To enter the tournament teams must register in advance with the California Cornhole Association with a $30 registration fee.

The full schedule for the fair can be found on the fair's website, but here are some more highlights:

Chad Bushnell performs Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Monster Trucks and Quad Wars start Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

The Ariel Jean Band performs Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Pepper Eating Contest kicks-off Sept. 7 at 12 p.m.

Inaugural Gold Country Fair Cornhole Tournament starts Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.

The Gold Country Fair Demolition Derby begins Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

How much does the fair cost?

General admission tickets cost $10 during the fair. Tickets for students, seniors and children under 13 cost $8. Children under 6 and active duty military are able to get in for free.

On Thursday, everyone is able to get into the fair for $5.

Unlimited wristbands can be purchased at the fair for $28.

When?

The fair runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8.

Sept. 5th – 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sept. 6th – 4:00 p.m. to midnight

Sept. 7th – 11:00 .am. to midnight

Sept. 8th – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where?

The fair is located at 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn. The Auburn Gold Country Fairground charges $6 for parking.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: California State Fair: How did deep frying food become a thing?