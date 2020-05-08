Auburn teen killed while playing with a gun. Now the gun owner is behind bars.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at some point while the 14-year-old victim, his little brother, and a friend were handling the gun.

AUBURN, Calif. — A 14-year-old Auburn boy shot and killed on Tuesday while playing with a gun with his younger brother and another friend. On Wednesday police arrested the gun owner.

Auburn Police officers arrested 23-year-old Malik Hughes on a complaint of criminal storage of a firearm.

Officers were first called out to the home in the 1000 block of Redhawk Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday on reports of the shooting.

According to investigators, the 14-year-old victim was home alone with his 10-year-old brother and another 10-year-old. The boys found the gun, unlocked, inside a dresser. The 14-year-old was handling the weapon when he accidentally shot and killed himself, police said.

Investigators say Hughes, who was “periodically staying at the home”, failed to properly lock the gun away. He was booked into the Placer County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Investigators did not say what Hughes' relationship was with the victim.

