Why Hidden Falls Regional Park canceled reservations due to red flag warning

Hidden Falls Regional Park had to close after a majority of Northern California is under a red flag warning because of high winds and low humidity.

AUBURN, Calif. — Signs leading up winding tree hill to Hidden Falls Regional Park in Auburn read “closed due to extreme fire danger” to over 100 people who made reservations this weekend but the park administer says it's just not safe.

Andy Fisher, the park administer told ABC10 they're not happy about having to refund tickets to those who made a reservation.

“Beginning last year and continuing into this year we started a policy of closing Hidden Falls Regional park during red flag warnings,” Fisher said.

Cal Fire Captain Robert Foxworthy says the majority of northern California is under a red flag warning because of high winds, warmer temperatures and low humidity.

“If a fire does start it’s going to most likely spread faster, be harder to control because of the wind and all the factors that play into the fire,” Foxworthy said.

The red flag warning is scheduled to last through Monday evening Foxworthy says during that time people need to be fire safe and that it is not the time to mow the lawn, do any landscaping in the yard or knock down high weeds.

Instead, people should be talking with those who they live with about a plan to evacuate if a fire is to happen such as making an evacuation kit so they could leave at a moment's notice.

