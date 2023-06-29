x
Auburn

Hidden Falls Regional Park to close in Placer County due to excessive heat

The park will be closed from Friday, June, 30 through Sunday, July 2 due to excessive heat danger.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Hidden Falls Regional Park will be closed this weekend in Placer County because of the expected triple-digit temperatures.

The park will be closed from Friday, June, 30 through Sunday, July 2 due to excessive heat danger. Any reservations for those days have been canceled, according to Placer County.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday which continues through Sunday night.

The peak of the heat is expected Saturday when high temperatures in the valley are between 105°-110°.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include the following:

  • Dizziness
  • Heavy sweating
  • Nausea

The symptoms of heat stroke are as follows:

  • High body temperature
  • Absence of sweating
  • Difficulty breathing

