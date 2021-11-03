Hidden Falls Regional Park trail expansion approved by Placer County Board of Supervisor

Placer County approved a reduced plan to extend Hidden Falls Regional Park trails by comprimising how many parking lots will be built nearby.

AUBURN, Calif. — A plan to expand the Hidden Falls Regional Park trails was passed by the Placer County Board of Supervisors Monday.



The project expands the Hidden Falls Park trail network onto about 2,765 acres of lawn owned either by the Placer Land Trust or Placer County. The park was originally about 1,200 acres.

The expansion adds about 30 miles of trails, including existing and proposed trails, that Placer County would add to the network.

After hearing from residents nearby, county staff came up with a smaller version that reduced the project's parking from 297 vehicle spaces and 68 equestrian spaces across three lots. Placer County's plan cuts those spots by about 60%.

Here is a list of Hidden Falls Regional Park parking areas and the number of parking places for both vehicles and horses when the project is completed:

Mears Place: 130 vehicles, 12 horses

130 vehicles, 12 horses The Twilight Ride: 54 vehicles, 20 horses

54 vehicles, 20 horses Curtola Ranch Road: 18 vehicles

18 vehicles Golden Bar 40: 25 vehicles, 5 ADA spots for weekends and holidays

In 2019, Placer County placed "no parking" signs up to a mile from the park after creating an online reservation system due to limited parking. Reservations cost between $4 and $8.



At the time, a Placer County official told ABC10 the parking reservations were not intended to make money but to ensure that parking is available for those who want to visit Hidden Falls Regional Park.



The reduced parking did not impact the county's original plan to extend the Hidden Falls Park trail network.

The revised trail expansion plan includes picnic areas, drinking fountains, equestrian facilities, viewing platforms and two new bridges over Raccoon Creek.

