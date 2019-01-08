AUBURN, Calif — Auburn's 95603 zip code offers historic bridges like the Foresthill bridge, beautiful sights like Auburn state recreation area, and much more!
Quick stats:
- Population: 29,083
- City Hall address: 1225 Lincoln Way
- Mayor: Cheryl Maki
- City Incorporated: 1888
Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95603:
1. Katrina's Cafe, 456 Grass Valley Highway
RJ F says: "Been eating here for over 20 years; it's as local as it gets. Great food and great people- what more can you ask for?"
2. Ikeda's California Country Market, 13500 Lincoln Way
Erik H says: "A must stop when going back and forth between the Bay Area and Tahoe or Reno."
3. Joe Caribe Bistro & Cafe, 13470 Lincoln Way
Chris M says: "I am almost moved to tears at the beautiful dining experience I just had with my girlfriend, everything was absolutely delicious and probably one of the ABSOLUTE BEST dining experience I have ever had in my life."
4. Pho King Good, 1501 Grass Valley Highway
Amy L says: "Amazing! Try the summer special, trip tip salad! Perfect spice, awesome flavors."
5. Flaming Burrito Grill, 2530 Bell Road
Steph B says: "This.Is.Legit. Fresh, quality ingredient, handmade traditional fare and it was delicious. Fresh chip and salsa bar is excellent."
