AUBURN, Calif — Auburn's 95603 zip code offers historic bridges like the Foresthill bridge, beautiful sights like Auburn state recreation area, and much more!

Quick stats:

Population: 29,083

City Hall address: 1225 Lincoln Way

Mayor: Cheryl Maki

City Incorporated: 1888

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95603:

1. Katrina's Cafe, 456 Grass Valley Highway

RJ F says: "Been eating here for over 20 years; it's as local as it gets. Great food and great people- what more can you ask for?"

2. Ikeda's California Country Market, 13500 Lincoln Way

Erik H says: "A must stop when going back and forth between the Bay Area and Tahoe or Reno."

3. Joe Caribe Bistro & Cafe, 13470 Lincoln Way

Chris M says: "I am almost moved to tears at the beautiful dining experience I just had with my girlfriend, everything was absolutely delicious and probably one of the ABSOLUTE BEST dining experience I have ever had in my life."

4. Pho King Good, 1501 Grass Valley Highway

Amy L says: "Amazing! Try the summer special, trip tip salad! Perfect spice, awesome flavors."

5. Flaming Burrito Grill, 2530 Bell Road

Steph B says: "This.Is.Legit. Fresh, quality ingredient, handmade traditional fare and it was delicious. Fresh chip and salsa bar is excellent."

