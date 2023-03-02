1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars

The crash closed down all westbound traffic on I-80 and one eastbound lane.

AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say.

The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-80 near State Route 193, just outside of the city of Auburn. All westbound lanes of the interstate are closed from State Route 193.

At least one eastbound lane was also closed in the area, but has since reopened.

According to the CHP, a Dodge truck was driving east on I-80 at New Castle Road when it crashed into a bus. The impact of the crash caused the truck to hit the center divider where it overturned and hit four more cars that were travelling west on I-80.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and occupants of the other vehicles are reporting minor injuries. The identity of the truck's driver is unknown, officials say.

Two people were taken to area hospitals as a precaution. The bus involved in the crash has been described as a tour bus.

Caltrans is asking people to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

