Auburn

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

After being reported missing earlier Tuesday, police announced later that day resident Michael Kuninobu was found deceased just east of the fairgrounds.

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing.

Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement for assistance. His body was found around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday east of the Gold County Fairgrounds' eastern property line. 

Police said there are no initial signs of criminal activity surrounding the death, and that the investigation is ongoing.

 “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kuninobu family as they mourn the loss of Michael. We understand the sensitivity and concerns involving the death of a loved one, as well as our own community’s sensitivity involving deaths in and around the railroad tracks and canals within our community. We take all death investigations seriously and, as such, will ensure this investigation is conducted thoroughly and timely in order to bring closure to the family,” Lieutenant Tucker Huey said.

