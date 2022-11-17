Mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn | Need to know

Featuring the Sierra Foothills' mandarin oranges, the three-day Mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn has more than 30,000 visitors a year.

AUBURN, Calif. — The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is back for its 29th year in Placer County.

Featuring the Sierra Foothills' mandarin oranges, this three-day event has more than 30,000 visitors a year. The festival is from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Auburn Fairgrounds on 1273 High St.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

About 200 vendors, 15 local mandarin orange growers, 20 food vendors, Mandarin Cocktails & bar, Kids Zone and four entertainment stages will be at the event.

Jams, infused olive oils, barbecue sauces, body care products and more are available to purchase. Food vendors offer a variety of options from mandarin pizza to mandarin donuts, according to the event website.

Ticket prices vary based on age and how many days you'd like to attend. General admission is $10 and kids under 11 years old are free. Find more information about tickets HERE. Find out more about the festival HERE.

