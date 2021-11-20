The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is underway at the Gold Country Fairgrounds

The Mountain Mandarin Festival kicked off Friday and goes until Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is underway after kicking off Friday at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn.

At the event, visitors can find Foothills-grown mandarin oranges from several places in Placer County. There will be free samples, food, crafts, activities, and music at the festival.

"Placer County growers will sell thousands of pounds of fresh Mandarin oranges and gift baskets, accompanied by all the free samples you like," the website reads.

According to the festival's website, it takes place every year in November.

Hours

The festival takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost

Kids under 12 years of age are free.

General admission tickets are $10.

Tickets for seniors are $6.

Click here to go to the ticket purchase page to buy tickets.

According to the website, Placer County Health Officials recommends all attendees wear a mask. Officials said pets or animals of any sort are prohibited on grounds, but service dogs are allowed with proper paperwork. Officials add that if a visitor is sick, they will be turned away.

