I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn

The roadway since been reopened.

AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m.

All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn.

Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig.

Original:

A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Elm Avenue in Auburn, Caltrans officials said in a Tweet Sunday.

Traffic is being diverted in the area, but the northbound lanes of I-80 remain open. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol around 3:18 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

