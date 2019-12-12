SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An off-duty Sacramento parks ranger picking up a family member from the Placer County Library in Auburn Tuesday helped stop a knife-wielding man from attack other people, parks officials said.

Sacramento County Regional Parks Ranger Jared Elster was at the library waiting to pick up a relative when he heard someone yell, "Call 911," according to Director of Regional Parks Liz Bellas.

Bellas said Elster confronted the alleged attacker, 33-year-old Joseph Opada, to try and stop him from injuring others. Elster was cut on his had during the confrontation.

RELATED: Police make arrest after 3 injured in Auburn library attack | UPDATE

"Regional Parks is proud of the heroism and bravery demonstrated by this ranger," Bellas said in a statement.

At least two others were injured in the attack, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two of the three victims were taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if one of those people was Elster.

The severity of the other victims' injuries are unknown.

Opada was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the Placer County Jail with no bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

READ THE LATEST NEWS FROM ABC10:

WATCH MORE: Nevada City leaders wanted to remove mayor over comments about PG&E