Person sent to hospital after falling from bridge near Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. — A person was sent to the hospital with major injuries after falling off a bridge in Placer County, according to Cal Fire NEU officials.
The person had a "long fall" off the No Hands Bridge near Auburn Friday afternoon. Officials with Cal Fire, Placer County Fire Department and Auburn State Parks were able to pull the person from the water and get them to safety.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff's Office and Auburn City Fire Department then were able to get the person to the hospital via helicopter where they were treated for their major injuries.
No further information about the person or their condition is available.
This afternoon the CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team was requested for a patient that had a long fall off of the No Hands Bridge. Rescuers arrived and worked with Auburn State Parks who had removed the person from the water, the Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive and Swift Water Rescue Team, Auburn City Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Helicopter (H-20), and American Medical Response. Due to the severity of the injuries and the patient's location, rescuers had to hoist the patient out, who was then flown to CAL FIRE Headquarters (Station 10) to an awaiting ambulance. The patient was transported to the local trauma hospital with major injuries.
