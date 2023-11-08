Person sent to hospital after falling from bridge near Auburn

This afternoon the CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team was requested for a patient that had a long fall off of the No Hands Bridge. Rescuers arrived and worked with Auburn State Parks who had removed the person from the water, the Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive and Swift Water Rescue Team, Auburn City Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Helicopter (H-20), and American Medical Response. Due to the severity of the injuries and the patient's location, rescuers had to hoist the patient out, who was then flown to CAL FIRE Headquarters (Station 10) to an awaiting ambulance. The patient was transported to the local trauma hospital with major injuries. CAL FIRE, CAL FIRE Local 2881, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Government, Auburn State Recreation Area, CHP - Valley Division Air Operations, Auburn City Fire Department, American Medical Response