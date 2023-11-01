x
Person shot, killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies during Auburn traffic stop

While the details leading up to the shooting are unclear, deputies shot the person who died at the scene.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies in Auburn late Tuesday evening. 

Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane just before midnight. While the details leading up to the shooting are unclear, deputies shot the person who died at the scene.

The deputies were not injured in the shooting. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Highway 49 at Locksley Lane was closed in both directions early Wednesday morning.

