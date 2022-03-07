Placer County to vote on camping ordinance after it's been delayed twice

A vote, which has been delayed twice, is set for Tuesday and would ban camping on specific county properties.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday on a proposed camping ordinance.

The ordinance, which has been amended since originally being brought forward, would ban camping on specific county properties.

Previous versions of the ordinance would have made it illegal for anyone to camp on public property during the daytime hours, aside from adverse weather conditions.

The vote on the ordinance has been delayed twice already.

A community meeting on Feb. 23 was held to discuss homelessness in Placer County including the camping ordinance and various services. Around 65 people attended the meeting in-person or virtually along with staff from the Sheriff’s Office, Health and Human Services, Probation, and the County Executive Office.

People opposed to the ordinance said a daytime camping ban should be removed because attendees said it may create a hardship, especially on elderly people or people dealing with disabilities.

However, those in support of the ordinance said the daytime camping restriction would encourage unhoused people to use services.

The people at the meeting generally agreed that the current condition of encampments and personal property at the Placer County Government Center was "unacceptable."

The ordinance also includes provisions that would not allow people who are camping to use public utilities, obstruct sidewalks and harass people accessing county property among other activities.

Read the full proposed ordinance HERE.

