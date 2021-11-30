Two Bay Area men arrested outside Placer County concert venue for trying to bring gun inside

Two men with previous felony convictions were arrested for possession of a firearm along with other charges on Friday, Nov. 26, outside a concert venue in Penryn.

PENRYN, Calif. — Two men from the Bay Area have been arrested after attempting to take a gun into a concert venue, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were surveying the 3M Event Center in Penryn around midnight on Friday, Nov. 26, when they saw two men in a white Mercedes. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office reported that the passenger reached for a semi-automatic gun inside the car and put it under his shirt.

During a traffic stop, deputies said they saw the driver grab something and put it in the backseat. The driver and the passenger were detained and searched, during which deputies found a handgun inside the car and identified it as an unregisters FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol.

Deputies said a magazine was loaded in the gun with one round already in the chamber. According to the sheriff's office, the bullets in the gun can penetrate a level 3a bullet proof vest.

In the car's center console, deputies found an EBT and ATM card that did not belong to the driver or passenger.

The two men were identified as 35-year old Coryaune Williams of Castro Valley, and 24-year old Trevon Williams of Oakland. The pair were arrested on charges of being felons in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of personal information with the intent to defraud.

A rare and dangerous firearm was taken off the street Friday night, thanks to our deputies and one of our eagle-eyed... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

About 100 people attended the event in Penryn that night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

