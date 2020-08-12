Local group wants to get 80,000 masks into hands of thousands of Placer County families

The effort is called #MaskUpPlacer and comes as a California and Placer County see a rise in coronavirus cases.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A group in Placer County is trying to get 80,000 masks into the hands of families as California continues its struggle with the coronavirus.

Placer Community Foundation has a distribution effort that aims to get free masks and care packages to thousands families in the county.

The effort, #MaskUpPlacer, is focusing on people living in high-density and multi-generational households and on people working on-site essential jobs.

The campaign is calling on people to wear a mask to protect yourself and other loved ones by reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Masks and care packages are being distributed to target populations based on insights from public health data and the group's knowledge about the community.

