Placer County clears bars, schools, more for next phase of reopening

The county is allowing more businesses and activities to comeback with modifications.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Following new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, Placer County and the Board of Supervisors are clearing the way for more businesses to reopen.

The decision clears the way for more Stage 2 and Stage 3 businesses and activities to reopen in Placer County on June 12, provided they implement the needed guidance and safety plans to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Those sectors are cleared to reopen with modifications include the following:

Schools and school-based programs Day camps Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals (for tourism and individual travel) Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation Professional sports without live audiences Music, film and television production Gyms and fitness centers, including pools Family entertainment centers Zoos, museums, galleries and aquariums Bars and wineries Cardrooms and racetracks

Guidance is still absent for businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors, body waxing, indoor playgrounds, live theater, saunas and steam rooms, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals, theme parks, higher education, and youth sports. Without the state guidelines, officials say those sectors can’t reopen at the local level.

“While more businesses will come back online at the end of this week, I implore county residents to continue following practices that can slow the rate of infection, such as regular handwashing, staying six feet apart from others and wearing face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not possible,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Personal responsibility is a hallmark of Placer County, and our individual actions will go a long way to determining how well we are able to reduce the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

Placer County coronavirus cases have jumped 35% in the past week and their 7-day average testing positivity rate is around 3%.However, the rate still remains below the state's threshold of 8%.

"We knew before reopening began that cases of COVID-19 would increase as the county reopened. We made clear in our attestation in May that our goals were to avoid overwhelming the health care system and to protect vulnerable populations,” said Sisson. “My team will watch the case rate metric closely in the coming days and weeks, as it is cause for concern. Should Placer County’s data not meet the state-defined cutoff, I will engage our Board of Supervisors and the California Department of Public Health to identify what is driving increases and identify action steps for addressing issues that impact areas of concern.”

As more of the county reopens, Placer County Supervisors are seeking the release of more guidelines for the currently shuttered businesses that are part of Stage 3's reopening. On Tuesday, they directed the county to prepare a letter to the governor and state health officials requesting the release of those guidelines for the remaining businesses in Stage 3.

