Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies, correctional officers to get body cameras

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday deputies and correctional officers at the Auburn and South Placer Jail will get body cameras.

"The body-worn cameras will serve as a vital tool to ensure the safety of community members, inmates, and sheriff’s office staff while providing transparency to the public during critical incidents," the Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The camera program will also be integrated into the camera system inside the patrol vehicles. The program is federally funded and costs $580,000.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved using body cameras for the sheriff’s office in April 2021.

A date for when the body cameras will start being used was not released.

“Body-worn cameras have rapidly become the industry standard. I am confident they will provide my staff with the means to continue to operate with the highest level of integrity in accordance with the core values and mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The citizens of Placer County deserve nothing less," Sheriff Devon Bell said in a statement.

