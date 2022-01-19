Placer County Sheriff's Office discovers heroin during traffic stop

The deputy uncovered nearly 24 grams of heroin, a scale, multiple zip-lock bags, and a large amount of cash.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — An Auburn woman has been arrested after the Placer County Sheriff's Office found "heroin for sale" in her car during a traffic stop.

According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, along Boyington Road in Penryn when the drugs were discovered.

During the stop, the deputy searched the vehicle and found two glass smoking pipes and a locked box. Inside the box, the deputy uncovered about 24 grams of heroin, a scale, multiple zip-lock bags, and a large amount of cash.

The driver, identified as Whitney Ross, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of possession and transportation of heroin for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There was a passenger in the car at the time of the stop. The passenger was not identified, but the Placer County Sheriff's Office noted in the Facebook post that they are on probation.

