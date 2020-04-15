AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff is asking the public's help in locating a man accused of breaking into a home in Auburn on Monday while someone was still inside.

Officials said the break-in happened near the 12000 block of Luther Road. One of the homeowners told deputies she was laying on the couch when a man walked in the front door.

The woman's screams are what made the man run away from the home, officials said.

Deputies found blood on two of the victim's cars, one of which had the woman's boyfriend's wallet. The wallet was missing during the deputies investigation.

Officials said deputies could not find the man while they were searching the area with K-9s and drones.



Placer County Sheriff asks if you know any information on this case to call (530) 889-7830.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom introduces plan for reopening California