Placer DA files murder charges in Auburn fentanyl death

A Fair Oaks man is accused of selling illicit fentanyl which resulted in a person's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in connection with an Auburn fentanyl death from August.

The district attorney's office amended a criminal complaint Wednesday for 24-year-old Aaron Dare of Fair Oaks to include murder. Dare is accused of selling illicit fentanyl which resulted in a person's death. The person who died has not been identified since it is an ongoing investigation.

Dare pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and his bail was set at $1 million. He is currently being held at the Placer County Jail and is set to be in court again on Nov. 30.

The first time murder charges were filed in a fentanyl-related death was in Feb. 2022.

Why is fentanyl so dangerous?

According to the CDC, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, which is an increase of around 28% from the same period the prior year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Find more information about fentanyl at Placer County's website..

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville Parkway Widening project to help improve traffic near Westfield Galleria mall