Auburn's Placer High School to celebrate 125th anniversary

A variety of events are happening this weekend in Auburn to celebrate Placer High School's 125th anniversary.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer High School in Auburn will celebrate its 125th anniversary this weekend, kicking off festivities with a football game Friday night.

The Hillmen Foundation, a nonprofit which supports Placer High School in academics, student activities and athletics, is putting on the historic celebration.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend.

Friday

Placer High School football game at 7 p.m.

Placer High Hillmen take on the Ponderosa Bruins at LeFebvre Stadium. Find tickets online HERE or purchase them at the gate.

Saturday

Street Gala Fundraiser from 5-11 p.m.

Everyone is invited to celebrate at a street gala fundraiser in Old Town Auburn. The event will feature a variety of live music, performances, presentations, programming and activities. Local restaurants and bars, breweries, wineries, food trucks and others will have food and beverages for purchase throughout Old Town Auburn. Tickets range in price depending on a buyer's interest in supporting the school. Find tickets HERE.

Sunday

Free Alumni Picnic from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Alumni, faculty, staff, and their families and friends are welcome for a reunion at the Alumni Picnic, which caps off the celebration weekend. The picnic will be at the Auburn Recreation Park. People can bring their own food and drinks or Knights of Columbus will offer barbecue fare and beverages to purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until food runs out.

For more information on the celebration, click HERE.

