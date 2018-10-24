If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

AUBURN, Calif. -- Just days after community members came together to replace hundreds of notes expressing positive messages on Foresthill Bridge, someone has removed them all – again.

Foresthill Bridge has long been known as a place where many people come to commit suicide. The notes are meant to provide messages of hope, in an effort to talk any forlorn visitors out of what they might be thinking of doing.

“We've got four confirmed people so far who actually went out to the bridge, had no idea that we had done the notes, saw them, and then decided that they didn't want to jump,” Jon Hendricks told ABC10.

Hendricks and his wife, Brittany, who created the organization “Notes of Hope”, have made it their mission to continue to replace the notes when they’re removed. The couple, along with other members of the Auburn community just replaced the notes over the weekend.

RELATED STORY: Vandals won't stop community from posting inspirational messages on Foresthill Bridge

In September, vandals left several hateful messages on the bridge. But after Notes of Hope found out, all of the messages were covered up within a matter of hours.

It is unknown who removed all of the notes this time. Placer County officials tell ABC10 neither road maintenance nor public works crews are responsible for their removal.

RELATED STORY: Vandals post hateful messages on Foresthill Bridge

© 2018 KXTV