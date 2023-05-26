Project 8 Winery proposal to go before Placer County supervisors in June

The separate Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss Project 8 Winery is scheduled for June 20 starting at 9 a.m.

PENRYN, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors is set to have a separate meeting in June to discuss a proposed winery and restaurant in Penryn.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for June 20 starting at 9 a.m. at the Community Development Resource Agency’s Planning Commission Chambers at 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. They're planning a separate meeting because of the "considerable public comments" expected at the meeting, according to the county.

Project 8 Winery would include a full-production winery with wine production facilities, a tasting room and accessory restaurant within a 75-foot-tall structure, and an underground wine cave network.

The project is being proposed by Building Engineering & Maintenance, Inc., which is representing Lecavalier Cellars.

The Placer County Planning Commission voted to recommend the approval of the project to the supervisors including the adoption of the zoning text amendment with modifications. The recommended modifications include limiting the height exceptions to large wineries over 20 acres producing more than 20,000 cases per year.

The proposed octagon building, which is 29,250 square feet, has multiple levels including one proposed underground and five above ground.

Several people spoke at the planning commission meeting, both in favor of the project and with concerns about the project including the height of the tower, the ability of fire crews to respond to an emergency at the location, and noise concerns, among others. The public comments lasted for more than two and a half hours.

At the June 20 meeting, the board of supervisors will receive a staff presentation explaining the project, environmental report, information on the zoning text amendment and the conditional use permit.

The winery would be located at 7615 Callison Road in Penryn.

