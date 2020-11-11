Small plane crashes southeast of Grass Valley

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident occurred near Highway 174 and Meadow View Drive.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in a rural area to the southeast of Grass Valley, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred near Highway 174 and Meadow View Drive.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABC10 the pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-38 reported engine problems just before crashing into trees about a mile and a half to the southwest of the Nevada County Airport around 3:40 p.m.

The pilot was the only person onboard the plane. Though no official word about his condition has been released, CHP initially reported “major” injuries at the scene. The identity of the pilot is not known at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified, CHP said. They will determine the cause of the crash.

Read more from ABC10