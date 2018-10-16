If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

9 a.m. update:

Joesph David De La Cruz has been arrested and is in custody in Christian Valley.

Suspect from yesterday’s shooting in Auburn has been arrested. Joesph David De La Cruz is in custody in Christian Valley. pic.twitter.com/Gh9VPZ0AWn — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 17, 2018

Officials are searching for a man following a shooting at an auto shop in Auburn Tuesday afternoon, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The incident happened at the Quick Lube Services Center located in the 800 block of Marguerite Mine Road, along the Golden Chain Highway.

Police say the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph David De La Cruz, was known to employees at the shop. According to investigators, De La Cruz went to the shop around 2 p.m. and started arguing with an employee. At some point, police say De La Cruz pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The victim in the shooting was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Police have not yet identified that person.

After the shooting, police say De La Cruz fled the scene in a faded green 1992 Chevy 1500 4x4 pickup with California license plate number 4M78945. Just after 6 p.m., Placer County Sheriff's deputies say they located the truck, but de la Cruz was nowhere to be found.

If you have any information regarding De La Cruz’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Placer High School and E.V. Cain Stem Charter Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown because of this incident. The lockdown for both schools was lifted at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

⚠️The car driven by the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting in Auburn has been located on Clipper Gap Road in Clipper Gap. Deputies are on scene. If you have seen Joseph David De La Cruz in the area, please call 911.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ibkEUemesE — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 17, 2018

Deputies & @AuburnPoliceCA searching for shooting suspect, Joseph De La Cruz, 41. Driving 92 Chevy 1500 4x4 pick-up. License plate: 4M78945-CA. Faded green with black rack, KC lights. Shooting occurred at Quick Lube on Margarite Mine Road, Auburn. pic.twitter.com/iSNxebLRIu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 16, 2018

