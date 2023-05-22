22 year-old man found in Folsom Lake near Rattlesnake Bar identified

The 22-year-old from Antelope was found at Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake.

AUBURN, Placer County — Victor Nguyen was identified as the man who was swept away in the American River in Auburn on April 29, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of a person found in the water. The 22-year-old from Antelope was found at Folsom Lake near Rattlesnake Bar on Friday.

"Please let these horrific incidents serve as an example of why we continue to warn the public to stay out of the river," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it is still searching for the person who was swept away at Yankee Jims on Mother’s Day.

