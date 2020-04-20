AUBURN, Calif. — Due to the coronavirus and the current practice of social distancing, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be launching a virtual investigation into the plane crash that the Auburn mayor.

Dr. Bill Kirby was killed and another person was injured on Saturday after a plane crashed near Cedar Mist Lane.

With the dust settled at the site of the crash, the investigation is underway. According to NTSB spokesperson Terry Williams, the investigation will be relying heavily on the assistance of others.



"We're working with the local authorities and the FAA to gather information on scene," Williams said. "They're going to be gathering information in terms of documentation of the accident as well as the aircraft."

Even though they're working with other agencies, the NTSB can still do many things remotely without being at the site of the crash.



Williams said they'll be collecting information on the pilot, the pilot's records, the maintenance record of the aircraft, and information about the weather.



It's not completely out of the ordinary for the NTSB to investigate a crash remotely.

"In terms of it being a virtual investigation, it's not unusual for us not to travel to the scene of the accident site to get the information that we need to determine the cause," explains Williams.



While the investigation continues, those who knew Dr. Kirby personally, fondly remember his love for aviation. He was an advocate for aviation, and was a member of the Auburn Aviators Association.



"I know he was an enthusiastic pilot and airplane owner, I know he flew quite regularly," stated Doug McDougall, vice president of the Auburn Aviators Association. "He was a frequent attender, he rarely missed a meeting despite what I can only imagine was an extremely busy life."



NTSB tells us that it can take anywhere between a year to a year and a half before they have a determination of probable cause.

