GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — What began with a seemingly harmless tweet from former FBI director James Comey led to the cancellation of a local grade school’s fundraising event.

Grass Valley Charter School serves some 400 pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.

"We love our kids, we love our school, we love our community," parent Wendy Willoughby said.

She's the president of the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation, a non-profit, all-volunteer group of parents, teachers and staff. Its website says the foundation was “created in 2008 to support and further the goals in the Grass Valley Charter School’s Strategic Plan,” which includes “(inspiring) students to achieve high standards, create quality work and embrace lifelong learning and service through Expeditionary Learning.”

"We are the arm of the school that can raise extra dollars to provide additional funding for items that regular budget wouldn't afford," Willoughby explained, adding that the school's library and multi-purpose room are in need of upgrades.

An important annual fundraiser was scheduled for this Saturday, at the nearby Nevada County fairgrounds, but a tweet from former FBI director James Comey changed everything.

"It did really come out of nowhere," Willoughby said.

On April 27, Comey participated in the Twitter trend du jour, in which people list five jobs they’ve had alongside the hashtag #FiveJobsIveHad or #FiveJobsIHad.

Within a day, conspiracy theorists had sunk their hooks into Comey’s tweet. There are people, Twitter accounts and websites devoted to deciphering and decoding the tweets of those in power, looking for meaning when – especially in this case – there is none.

Rearranging some letters of the hashtag, one conspiracy theorist asked, “Five Jihad(s)?”

This person also took the first letter of each of the five jobs Comey listed: Grocery store clerk, Vocal soloist for church weddings, Chemist, Strike-replacement high school teacher and “FBI director, interrupted.”

That’s GVCSF. In a one-in-a-million stroke of bad luck, that uncommon acronym also happens to match up with the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation.

As that obscure analysis of Comey’s tweet spread its conspiratorial tendrils through those aforementioned corners of the Internet, this little Grass Valley school’s all-volunteer foundation started fielding a flood of alarming questions, emails, comments and calls.

"They believe that we are a target," Willoughby said.

It became apparent, looking at how the conspiracy was spreading on social media platforms, “that this was not going away – certainly not before the festival," Willoughby said.

Fellow Grass Valley Charter School mom Kathy Dotson is Willoughby's fundraising event co-producer.

"Some of the tangent theories that people were starting to come up with that had to do with the festival, that had to do with our community, that had to do with the school," Dotson said."It was insanity. Total insanity."

Once the pair learned about this ballooning conspiracy theory, they told the school district and law enforcement.

“We had to take it seriously," Dotson said. "The tweets themselves – there are thousands.”

Working with the school district and law enforcement, Willoughby and Dotson decided to cancel the event.

"There was no real threat to – and our law enforcement said the same – to our event or our school," Willoughby explained, but "even though their theories don't hold any evidence or fact, we know from current and recent events that, in fact, what these theories do do is embolden unstable individuals to take action and, most often, dangerous action, and we felt we could not take that risk."

"What's going on in our world?" Dotson wondered. "It scares me as a mom with two daughters. It scares our school and our families, and it also has scared our entire community, you know, because it's so close to home."

With sadness and regret, a post on the school’s Facebook page said this week, “due to circumstances far from our control and out of an abundance of caution, we have been forced to cancel our Blue Marble Jubilee this year.”

The fundraiser’s proceeds, the post said, “were to go to different projects for our school, including an interior facelift for our multipurpose room.”

Willoughby said this would have been the third consecutive year of this fundraising event, called the Blue Marble Jubilee. In past years, it has netted the school more than $20,000, and they were aiming for $25,000 this year, with 1,500 attendees.

"And so not only have we lost that, but the real heartbreak is in that loss for the kids," she said, adding that the students create art for an auction there, volunteer at the event and enjoy it as an end-of-school-year party.

On top of that, the foundation had already spent some $10,000 on the Jubilee, since it was less than two weeks away at the time of cancellation.

However, Willoughby said, "we live in an amazing, wonderful generous community, and most of our business sponsors have converted their sponsorship dollars into donations," so while the foundation is currently still in the hole - it's not as much as $10k.

People can still donate on the fundraiser’s website.

“We will have to hold on some of those (school improvement projects) until we’re able to raise some more money," Willoughby said.

The decision to cancel the event was announced a week ago, according to a May 2 post on the Blue Marble Jubilee’s Facebook page.

“In the current social and political climate, schools and communities must take into consideration matters never before imagined,” the post said.

The school and foundation, working with the Grass Valley Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, determined there was no credible threat and the whole situation was unfounded, the post said.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, the district, GVCS leadership team, and Blue Marble Jubilee organizers have decided to cancel the Blue Marble Jubilee,” it said.

Willoughby quoted in the post, said, "there is no question about putting safety first, however, we are devastated by the impact on our festival. Not only is it disappointing that the cancellation of this event deprives the families of our school and community a day of fun and connection, but the Blue Marble Jubilee also serves as a fundraiser. We now find ourselves not only out the potential dollars raised at the event, but also the money already spent in preparation.”

Dotson said the Grass Valley community is strong.

“We rally around the growth of all of our children, and we do that together as a community," she said. "Nothing will put us down.”

