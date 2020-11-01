AUBURN, Calif. — A two car crash killed a 68-year-old woman after she tried turning onto Highway 49 in the Auburn area, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the crash happened north of Joeger Road just before 9 a.m. when the woman turned left onto the highway after coming out of a private road in a gold 2000 Honda Accord.

At that time, CHP said a 2017 Kia Sportage SUV was heading northbound on Highway 49 and saw the Honda pull out onto the roadway.

Officials say the SUV swerved to the right but couldn't avoid hitting the Honda. The SUV hit the left side of the Honda and overturned, landing on it's roof between the northbound and southbound lanes, according to CHP.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars, but emergency personnel were able to get them out and get them to a hospital.

According to CHP, the SUV driver had minor injuries, but the 68-year-old woman received major injuries and eventually passed away at the hospital.

CHP identified the SUV driver as Janice Tate, 78 of Auburn. While the identity of the 68-year-old woman hasn't been released, officials said she was from Auburn.

The crash is under investigation, but CHP says alcohol an drugs don't appear to be a factor.

