Auburn man arrested for child pornography

AUBURN, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography in Auburn Wednesday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Matthew Pellegri, 35, was arrested at an apartment complex in the 500 block of High Street after officials served a search warrant.

Officials say the investigation into Pellegri began in June from a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Multiple search warrants were served and Pellegri was identified by detectives to be in possession of sexually explicit child porn images and videos.

Pellegri was booked at the Placer County Jail on child pornography charges. Pellegri is being held with a $50,000 bail.

Police encourage parents to monitor their children's online activities and have conversations with their children about what is appropriate communication online.

