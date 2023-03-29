Auburn man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Roseville hotel shooting

Anders Johanson-Fulilang was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and related charges in Aug. 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder in a 2020 Roseville hotel shooting.

The 29-year-old also has an additional, indeterminate sentence of 31 years to life in prison, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

Anders Johanson-Fulilang was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and related charges in August.

In 2020 he was involved in a robbery scheme where he beat a victim with a gun and then shot the person 17 times leaving him dead in the hotel hallway.

Two other people were involved in the scheme, Angelica Garcia and Michael Fotofili. Officers with the Roseville Police Department found Garcia was being exploited by Fotofili and lured the victim to the hotel room. Once the person was in the room, Johanson-Fulilang came out of the bathroom to try to rob the person, which led to the deadly shooting.

"This successful prosecution would not have been possible without the tireless work of the Roseville Police Department. This case was exceptionally callous, calculated and violent," said Deputy District Attorney Devan Portillo. "Through the thorough investigations, aggressive prosecution, jury trial and sentencing – it is clear that Placer County will not stand for this level of violence and will seek the highest level of justice the law will allow."

Garcia and Fotofili were sentenced to a collective of nearly 30 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Watch more on ABC10 | California Storm Watch 2023: Chain controls on I-80, Highway 50 due to heavy snow