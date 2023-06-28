Seniors working to keep Auburn Senior Center open

The center has served seniors since 1980 and memberships only cost $25.

AUBURN, Calif — Several seniors spoke at the Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday in support of the Auburn Senior Center.

Rosie Wohlfromm, a member at the center, says the center was paying $1 per month when it was located at the Dewitt Center. After the center had to move, they found a space downtown that was $6,000 a month in rent.

Now, at its new location, rent is $4,000 per month. Wohlfromm says it's not sustainable.

"No amount of memberships would fund this expenditure," Wohlfromm said. "Our senior center provides a crucial benefit to every senior in our area."

Lindsay Arfsten, the executive director of the Auburn Senior Center, says the center provides programming for seniors looking for community connection and to combat isolation.

The center, which has been open for more than 40 years, has more than 700 members, according to Arfsten.

"The programs and services offered at the Auburn Senior Center are essential to the mental health of Placer's seniors," Arfsten said. "Our social support and resources help stabilize seniors to keep them self-sufficient and out of homeless shelters."

The center has served seniors since 1980 and memberships only cost $25 so people with a fixed income can afford a membership. About 21 classes are offered per week. Several seniors spoke at the meeting in support of the center.

Former District 3 Supervisor, Harriet White, spoke of the value the center brings to the community.

"The Auburn Senior Center provides for much of the needs of seniors in the unincorporated area from Loomis to Weimar, but more needs to be done and we're trying," White said.

District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon says the board couldn't take action on the item because it wasn't an action item on the agenda, but says she sees the importance of the resource.

"This is definitely an area that I'm interested in and I am more than happy to have a future conversation about the funding for this," Landon said.

District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore says she thinks there could be opportunities to partner with organizations, such as the Elk's Club or the Veteran's Hall, which wouldn't be an "end all," but wants to encourage thoughts about partnerships.

