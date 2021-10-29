Autistic man assaulted in South Sacramento | Police, family members are seeking information

Steve Chapman was walking home from his bus stop on Oct. 27 when someone randomly attacked him from behind. The assault was caught on camera.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is seeking information on the Wednesday assault of a South Sacramento man living with autism.

The random attack, which was caught on a witness's dashboard camera, left Steve Chapman with two bruised eyes and a scratch on his forehead that required treatment at the hospital.

"I just don’t feel like its safe for him to be out there anymore," said Tina Chapman, Steve's sister-in-law, who has been sharing the dashcam video on social media.

"I just hope that someone will see it and come forward," she said.

Chapman has worked as a janitor at UC Davis Medical Center since 1991. Living with autism, he follows a strict daily routine, which includes returning home on the bus in the afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, the video shows a suspect running up behind Chapman and pushing him to the sidewalk. Chapman takes a hard fall, then slowly gathers himself up, before the suspect returns to strike him again.

Sacramento police said based on preliminary information the suspect may be an unhoused individual from the area.

"I don’t know what to do, I just feel like I need to sit here all day," said Chapman's brother, Anthony Chapman, as he walked along the sidewalk looking for leads.

"It’s just sad that something like this could happen to him, you know? It hurts inside," he said.

