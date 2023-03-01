Evacuations still in place after avalanche buries apartment building in Olympic Valley

The avalanche happened around 7 p.m. along Shirley Canyon Road, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Officials say everyone is accounted for after an avalanche in Olympic Valley Tuesday night.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the avalanche happened at a three-story apartment building around 7 p.m. along Shirley Canyon Road.

The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team was called out for the incident on the valley floor. They also said everyone was accounted for after the avalanche and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday the avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the bottom two stories of the building.

Wednesday morning the sheriff's office will reevaluate the risk to see if residents will be able to return.

Evacuations

.The following areas have been evacuated due to heightened avalanche risk.

Shirley Canyon Road to Granite Chief Road

Granite Chief Road

Sandy Way from Wayne Road to Navajo Court

Summit Peak Road

Summer Place

Evacuation Center

The American Red Cross Gold Country Region has opened a temporary evacuation point at the Truckee Recreations Center at 10981 Truckee Way in response to the avalanche evacuation order. The order covers about 75 homes.

TNSAR being called out for an avalanche at the west end of Olympic Valley, at the valley floor. Everyone is accounted for at this time. — TahoeNordicSAR (@TahoeNordicSAR) March 1, 2023

