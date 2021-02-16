Nearly 5-foot avalanche blocked highway traffic near Emerald Bay

The avalanche was about 80 feet long.

EMERALD BAY, Calif. — Caltrans cleared out up to five feet of snow along Highway 89 after an avalanche blocked part of the roadway on Monday.

Officials say the avalanche was 80 feet long and measured up to five feet in height. It happened near Emerald Bay.

Caltrans had to use a snowplow and blower to clear out the snow while California Highway Patrol did traffic control to keep drivers moving.

CHP said no vehicles were in the avalanche's path when it came down.

There are posted warnings about this stretch of road being an avalanche area. It advises people to avoid stopping or walking through the area.