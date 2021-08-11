LIVE: Tony Buzbee sharing details on lawsuit filed on behalf of Astroworld Festival victim

The Houston lawyer says he’s representing more than 10 other concertgoers who were injured when the crowd surged inside NRG Park.

HOUSTON — Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee says he is representing the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed and killed at the Astroworld concert Friday night.

The Houston lawyer said Acosta had just turned 21 and was from Tieton, Wash.

Buzbee also said he’s representing more than 10 other concertgoers who were injured when the crowd surged inside NRG Park.

Travis Scott and Astroworld festival organizers are listed in several lawsuits that we know of and there could be more out there.

The first known lawsuit came out less than 24 hours after Friday’s tragedy.

The Kherkher Garcia Law firm is representing a 35-year-old concertgoer who they claim was trampled.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who is seeking more than $1 million in damages, citing defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert safely.

“Our victim was crushed plain and simple,” attorney Tommy Kherkher said.

The lawsuit also accuses the Houston rapper of encouraging a culture of violence using prior incidents at past concerts as examples.

Buzbee, who’s representing one of the victims killed, said he plans to interview even more concertgoers over the next couple of days, maybe even weeks.

