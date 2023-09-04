San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball team celebrates at Snapdragon Stadium with fans

Thousands of Aztecs fans gathered at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley to celebrate the success of the Aztecs men's basketball NCAA run.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of Aztecs fans gathered at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley Saturday evening to celebrate the success of the Aztecs men's basketball NCAA run.

The team was welcomed to their celebration with full red-carpet honors lined with cheering fans decked from head to toe in Aztec red. The event was offered free of charge to anyone who reserved their spot online ahead of the event.

"I am so happy for this team. They have come a long way! This team is well deserving of praise," a fan told CBS 8.

The celebration officially kicked off at 7:30 p.m. with speeches from Aztec men's basketball team members, student-athletes and remarks from coach Brian Dutcher.

San Diego State University's President, Dr. Adela de la Torre, took the stage to highlight the team's academic and sports accomplishments.

Dr. De la Torre also eluded to the possibility the team may switch conferences.

In addition to SDSU's president speaking at the celebration, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in attendance. Mayor Gloria presented Coach Brian Dutcher and the men's basketball team with keys to the city.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Nora Vargas also named April 8 'SDSU Basketball Day' for the team's outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to San Diego County's people.

THE GATES ARE OPEN! 🏀 San Diego State Aztecs fans were lined up hours before the SDSU Men's Basketball team arrived at Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate the team's success and road to the NCAA Championship game. #aztecs #sdsu #basketball pic.twitter.com/KASc68IwIh — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) April 9, 2023

The San Diego State men's basketball team's meteoric rise to the NCAA Tournament Championship had Aztec fans on edge in San Diego and Houston.

San Diego State Aztecs lost to the No. 4 seeded UConn Huskies 76-59 Monday evening, officially ending their history-making run in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs finish their season as the first Mountain West Conference basketball team to advance beyond the Sweet 16, first to reach the Elite 8, to play in the Final Four, and first to play in the championship game.