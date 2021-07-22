BAD Bakers select Elk Grove for its latest shop because of its 'strong sense of community and family'

"I mean, they're just so eye-catching that I think everyone just seems to flock to our donuts."

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Dynamic duo Kate and Vincent Tiuseco, the husband and wife owners of the local bakery BAD Bakers, have just opened a new location in Elk Grove.

Although "BAD" stands for bread and donut, love is their main ingredient. Their love for baking and their community has now blossomed into a total of four locations, with another one in the making.

“We opened our first bakery in 2013 in Natomas,” Kate said. “Since then, we opened up the Roseville location in 2017 and remodeled Natomas in 2019. On Tuesday, we were in Elk Grove, there will be a soft opening in Folsom on Thursday, and Arden will be coming in the next couple of weeks!”

Vincent and Kate both came from a medical background, but found their creativity and passion through baking and sharing it with their family and community. Their love of baking turned into a career when she and Vincent went on a trip to the Philippines post-grad. They were both inspired by one of Vincent’s relatives who owned a bakery.

“We kind of just threw everything out the window, scared our parents, opened a ton of credit cards, and just went for it,” Kate explained.

A fan-favorite is their "BAD Bundle," which includes their sweet bread, or Staxx, and their extremely unique donuts.

Although the pandemic impacted businesses around the world, BAD Bakers claim they have been really lucky. During the first couple of months of the pandemic, Kate said their business slowed down, but since donuts are a grab-and-go type of food, it was easy to advertise it to their customers as just that; a grab-and-go type of food.

“It was something that people could get out and get out of the house too, and just grab something quick,” Kate said. “It brought joy to them when they were just stuck at home, so we were really grateful for everyone that still followed us throughout the whole entire journey so far.”

According to Kate and Vincent, Elk Grove was picked as the newest location for BAD Bakers simply due to its strong sense of community and family.

“We love having regulars and we want to make it like their weekend tradition or their Friday tradition, something that is special to people," Kate said. "With Natomas, we learned that having a community that's super family-oriented drives the business, like having regulars and families that come in, and we figured Elk Grove would be the perfect opportunity for that.”

The Elk Grove shop, located at 8403 Elk Grove Blvd., is in process of having its grand opening on Saturday, July 24. However, they are already open for business. Follow them for more information, updates, and job opportunities on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.