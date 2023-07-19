'We can't have them dying' | How Placer County community is waging a 'war on fentanyl'

The attention-grabbing banner warns dealers of fentanyl charges.

LOOMIS, Calif. — A Loomis community group launched an effort to stop fentanyl sales in Placer County.

The local Lions Club partnered with businesses to put up an attention-grabbing banner that reads: "Selling fentanyl in Placer County may result in a murder charge." The banner hangs above Taylor Road near Webb Street.

95-year-old Morris Jack is part of the local Lions Club and has lived in Loomis for 35 years. He told ABC10 he's on a mission to wage a war against fentanyl "to keep the kids from dying."

It's a topic close to Jack's heart; he's met mothers at groups and town halls who have lost loved ones to fentanyl.

"Mothers came up to me and thanked me for having the town hall, and they each wanted to tell me the story of losing their kids. And I learned to cry with them," he said. "Now, I'm not a big cry baby, but I am very emotional about this war on fentanyl."

The banner's message is supported by Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

"This is another example of our community looking outside the box to help get the message out to teach children and community members about the dangers of fentanyl, but also to show dealers the danger of selling it in Placer County," said Stephanie Herrera, spokesperson for the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office saw a 450% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2019-2021.

Earlier this month the Placer County District Attorney's Office announced the first fentanyl murder conviction in state history after a 15-year-old girl died from an overdose last summer in Roseville. The district attorney's office said the man convicted in the case is expected to be sentenced next month.

"We've got to give the district attorney a chance to put these people away," said Jack.

He hopes others will join in his mission.

"Stand up. Let's be counted. Let's save our kids. Let's graduate every class from 9th grade through senior," said Jack. "We can't have them dying."

