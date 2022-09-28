Barry Bonds throwing first pitch at Sacramento River Cats' season finale

It’s also ‘Wet Nose Wednesday’ at Sutter Health Park, which means your furry friend is allowed in the park!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wednesday marks the Sacramento River Cats' season finale and the team has a few things in the works to commemorate it...

The first pitch will come from baseball great and San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds!

It’s also ‘Wet Nose Wednesday’ at Sutter Health Park, which means your furry friend is allowed in the park. If you plan on taking your dog, they are only allowed on Toyota Home Run Hill and can only enter through the right field gate.

That means you can also purchase a Wet Nose Wednesday Ticket Pack, which will get you a ticket to Toyota Home Run Hill, a jumbo hot dog, and a River Cats dog bag dispenser.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the game against the Las Vegas Aviators starts at 12:05 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are still available.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento Kings become new majority owner of River Cats