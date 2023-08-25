Part of Baseline Road closed overnight in Roseville starting Sunday

The closure is between Fiddyment Road and Watt Avenue. It will last from Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A portion of Baseline Road will be closed overnight in Roseville for construction starting Sunday.

The closure is between Fiddyment Road and Watt Avenue. It will last from Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Overnight construction will be happening from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is a detour set up from Walerga Road to PFE Road to Watt Avenue.

Those living in the neighborhoods off of Westbrook Boulevard have to use the Baseline Road and Watt Avenue intersection. Construction crews will help drivers enter the closed area.

Intersection signals on Santucci Boulevard, Westbrook Boulevard and Fiddyment Road will be flashing red during the work. Drivers should treat the flashing red lights like stop signs when driving in the area.