CERES, Calif — Two people were detained Sunday night after a man was shot and killed inside of a Ceres home, police officials confirmed.

Ceres Police officers were responding reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of 9th Street when they heard a "verbal disturbance" coming from a nearby home. While investigating in the area, residents told officers that there was a shooting inside of house on the street, according to the Ceres police.

Officers did a security check at the home and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, a 40-year-old from Menlo Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Ceres police, there were two children inside the house at the time of the shooting, but neither were injured. Two guns were also found in the house.

Police detained a 45-year-old man from Ceres and a 39-year-old woman from Stockton.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Ceres Police Department at (209)521-4636.

